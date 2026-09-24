Ji Chang Wook And Imada Mio Go From Suspicious Strangers To Laughing Together In “Merry Berry Love”

“Merry Berry Love” has released new stills previewing the sweet chemistry of Ji Chang Wook and Imada Mio!

“Merry Berry Love” is a romantic comedy about Lee Yu Bin (Ji Chang Wook), a Korean spatial designer who achieved great success in Korea but loses everything overnight and travels to a Japanese island in hopes of turning his life around. There, he meets Shirahama Karin (Imada Mio), a young Japanese strawberry farmer who has devoted her life to growing strawberries.

The newly released stills capture the gradual evolution of Lee Yu Bin and Shirahama Karin’s relationship. In the first photo, the two face each other warily. From Yu Bin’s polished city look to Karin’s practical strawberry farmer attire, the stark difference between them raises curiosity about how their first encounter—marked by an unexpected misunderstanding—will unfold.

Other stills show the two slowly growing closer. From exchanging lingering glances to breaking into natural laughter together on the mudflats, Yu Bin and Karin begin to reveal the sweet chemistry at the heart of this rom-com.

Ji Chang Wook shared, “Since the chemistry between Yu Bin and Karin is an important part of ‘Merry Berry Love,’ Mio and I talked a lot.” It was reportedly said that some of their everyday conversations were even incorporated into the drama’s dialogue.

He continued, “We also taught each other our lines in Korean and Japanese. Mio especially helped me a lot with the pronunciation, intonation, and nuances, which allowed me to deliver my lines more naturally.”

“Merry Berry Love” is slated to premiere on October 7.

Until then, watch Ji Chang Wook in “If You Wish Upon Me”:

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