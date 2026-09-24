Watch: Ahn Hyo Seop Is Calm, Confident, And Ready To Win In “Final Table” Teaser

The upcoming cooking drama “Final Table” has unveiled its first teaser!

“Final Table” follows talented Korean chefs from around the world as they gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes survival competition to determine the best Korean chef.

The first teaser offers a glimpse of the intense competition, where top chefs put everything on the line for the coveted title. As they sweat it out over roaring flames, the chefs pour their passion and skill into creating elaborate dishes that look like works of art.

Among them is chef Kang Han (Ahn Hyo Seop), who initially appears remarkably relaxed. However, his eyes soon light up as he becomes fully immersed in the competition, revealing a fierce determination beneath his calm demeanor.

As the survival competition heats up, the chefs scramble to secure the best ingredients and even grab one another by the collar. Yet amid the chaos, Kang Han remains completely unfazed, focusing solely on his cooking as he carefully puts the finishing touches on his dish.

Finally, the chefs’ creations are placed before the judges. With an utterly confident expression, Kang Han declares, “If I can’t do it, then who can?” Will Kang Han live up to his bold confidence and claim the championship?

Watch the teaser below:

“Final Table” will premiere on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, also watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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