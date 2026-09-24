September Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 24, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from August 24 to September 24.

Song Kang, who is currently starring in the drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 2,426,180.

Seo Kang Jun, who is starring in “A Love Other Than Yours,” came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 2,236,329.

Jang Dong Yoon took third place with a brand reputation index of 2,059,221, while Kim Jae Won ranked fourth with a score of 1,910,622.

Finally, Kong Hyo Jin rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,863,886.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Song Kang
  2. Seo Kang Jun
  3. Jang Dong Yoon
  4. Kim Jae Won
  5. Kong Hyo Jin
  6. Kim Hye Soo
  7. Lee Jun Young
  8. Han So Hee
  9. Go Youn Jung
  10. Son Ye Jin
  11. Jung Hae In
  12. Ryu Jun Yeol
  13. 2PM’s Lee Junho
  14. Ha Ji Won
  15. Park Ji Hoon
  16. Suzy
  17. Byun Yo Han
  18. Byeon Woo Seok
  19. Ji Chang Wook
  20. Park Jeong Min
  21. Nam Joo Hyuk
  22. Lee Jun Hyuk
  23. Kim Go Eun
  24. Park Seo Joon
  25. Lee Je Hoon
  26. Yoo Hae Jin
  27. Kim Sun Young
  28. Park Min Young
  29. Yoo Seung Ho
  30. Park Shin Hye

Watch Jang Dong Yoon in “Queen Mantis” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or watch Kim Jae Won in “Yumi’s Cells 3” here:

Watch Now

And Kong Hyo Jin in “A Bona Fide Killer” below:

Watch Now

Jang Dong Yoon
Kim Jae Won
Kong Hyo Jin
Seo Kang Jun
Song Kang

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