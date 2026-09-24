September Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from August 24 to September 24.

Song Kang, who is currently starring in the drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 2,426,180.

Seo Kang Jun, who is starring in “A Love Other Than Yours,” came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 2,236,329.

Jang Dong Yoon took third place with a brand reputation index of 2,059,221, while Kim Jae Won ranked fourth with a score of 1,910,622.

Finally, Kong Hyo Jin rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,863,886.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Song Kang Seo Kang Jun Jang Dong Yoon Kim Jae Won Kong Hyo Jin Kim Hye Soo Lee Jun Young Han So Hee Go Youn Jung Son Ye Jin Jung Hae In Ryu Jun Yeol 2PM’s Lee Junho Ha Ji Won Park Ji Hoon Suzy Byun Yo Han Byeon Woo Seok Ji Chang Wook Park Jeong Min Nam Joo Hyuk Lee Jun Hyuk Kim Go Eun Park Seo Joon Lee Je Hoon Yoo Hae Jin Kim Sun Young Park Min Young Yoo Seung Ho Park Shin Hye

Watch Jang Dong Yoon in “Queen Mantis” on Viki below:

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Or watch Kim Jae Won in “Yumi’s Cells 3” here:

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And Kong Hyo Jin in “A Bona Fide Killer” below:

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