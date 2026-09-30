6 Seo Kang Jun K-Dramas That Are Worth Checking Out

Seo Kang Jun has been part of the K-drama industry for quite some time now. He made his debut in 2012 as a member of the first ever actor group 5urprise and has gone on to make a name for himself as a reputable actor. He’s won several awards throughout his career, including the Daesang (Grand Prize) for his role in “Undercover High School” in 2025. One thing he does especially well is portray vulnerability and longing in a way that feels so effortless. If you’re new to Seo Kang Jun’s K-dramas, here are a few that are worth adding to your watchlist.

“Hwajung” stars Cha Seung Won as Prince Gwanghae, the son of a concubine, and the series showcases the rise and fall of Princess Jeongmyeong (Lee Yeon Hee). Seo Kang Jun plays Hong Joo Won, the son of a family in the Joseon Dynasty. Joo Won falls in love with Princess Jeongmyeong and also experiences betrayal in the series. He tries to fix the problems of the society he is living in.

If you’re a true Seo Kang Jun fan, this is one you can’t miss. It was one of his first major roles, and he even won an award for his performance! What really makes him stand out in this role is how naturally he suits the part of a prince, especially with his striking eye color. His character is a witty genius who isn’t afraid to stand up for what he believes is right. There’s something especially admirable about watching him use his charisma, intelligence, and sword to fight for those who can’t defend themselves. And, of course, he’s seriously swoon-worthy as a prince!

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“Cheese in the Trap” is based on the successful webtoon written by Soonkki. The story involves college students who get entangled in a love triangle. Kim Go Eun plays Hong Seol, Park Hae Jin plays Yoo Jung, and Seo Kang Jun plays Baek In Ho. Yoo Jung is the first to confess his feelings to Hong Seol, and without putting much thought into it, she accepts his confession, and they start to date. Meanwhile, Seol has gotten very close to In Ho, who is Jung’s sworn enemy. Seol is constantly caught in the middle, and this acts as a huge stress factor for her.

Many fans of “Cheese in the Trap” will remember the serious second-lead syndrome that came with Seo Kang Jun’s Baek In Ho. This role really showed off his ability to bring charm, sincerity, and vulnerability to a character, especially in the way In Ho loves Hong Seol. His chemistry with Kim Go Eun is also a major highlight, making it easy to see why so many viewers fell for his character. Seo Kang Jun also does a great job showing In Ho’s growth throughout the series, as he goes from a rebellious bad boy to someone who genuinely wants to be happy and work harder to build a better life for himself. And there’s nothing more satisfying than watching Seo Kang Jun play a bad boy who slowly lets his softer side show.

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Nam Shin (Seo Kang Jun) is the son of an elite and wealthy family. After an unfortunate accident, he falls into a coma, and his mother creates a robot that looks exactly like him and names him Nam Shin III. With Kang So Bong (Gong Seung Yeon) as a bodyguard, the robot learns human mannerisms and takes the place of Nam Shin, who is bedridden.

This sci-fi romantic K-drama is packed with cliffhangers, but one of the biggest highlights is definitely Seo Kang Jun’s ability to evoke so much emotion through his character, even though he’s playing a robot. Taking on the dual role of Nam Shin and Nam Shin III, he gets to show just how versatile he is as an actor. He makes the two characters feel completely different, from the cold and arrogant human Nam Shin to the kind and innocent robot. Watching him switch between the two so effortlessly is what makes this sci-fi and romance mash-up so much fun to watch.

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Do Chi Kwang (Han Suk Kyu), Kim Young Koon (Seo Kang Jun), and Han Tae Joo (Kim Hyun Joo) have all experienced great tragedy in their lives. They all become part of an investigation team where they are trying to expose corruption within the police.

You’ll get to see a more charismatically rough and tough side of Seo Kang Jun in “Watcher,” which is definitely a fun change of pace. His character, Young Koon, has a much darker past than many of the roles he has played before, and Seo Kang Jun does a great job bringing out that complexity. As the mystery surrounding his traumatic childhood unfolds, you’ll find yourself becoming more invested in his character and wanting to uncover what really happened to him. It’s another role that shows off a different side of Seo Kang Jun’s acting, and the series is definitely worth checking out if you’re into crime and mystery dramas.

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After Mok Hae Won (Park Min Young) decides to leave Seoul and temporarily move to the countryside with her aunt, she meets her old high school friend Im Eun Seob (Seo Kang Jun). Eun Seob has been in love with Hae Won since he first met her and is happy to hear that she won’t be leaving for a while. The two become friends again, and as they get to know each other more, they start to fall in love.

“I’ll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice” is the comforting K-drama you never knew you needed. And if you’re a fan of Seo Kang Jun, this is a role you definitely won’t want to miss. He does such a beautiful job portraying Eun Seob’s quiet and unwavering love for Hae Won, making you really believe that he has been carrying these feelings for years. His soft gaze and subtle expressions say so much without him having to say a word, and it’s hard not to fall for him throughout the entire series.

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Jung Hae Sung (Seo Kang Joon) is an ace NIS agent who gets demoted after an operation goes wrong. He goes undercover as a student at a prestigious high school to find King Gojong’s missing gold bars. He also meets a homeroom teacher named Oh Soo Ah (Jin Ki Joo), who begins to notice similarities between Hae Sung and her first love, who left a deep wound in her heart. As the two grow closer, old memories and feelings begin to resurface.

Seo Kang Joon is absolutely the standout here, especially because of the duality he brings to the role. He completely sells Hae Sung as a tough, highly skilled NIS agent, but then flips that switch when he has to go undercover as a high school student. It’s such a fun role for him because he gets to show off his action skills, comedic timing, and softer side all in one character.

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binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Youp. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!