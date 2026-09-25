Park Ji Hyun Becomes 1st Korean Actress To Be Nominated For International Emmys + 'Hyper Knife' Snags Nod

“Hyper Knife” and Park Ji Hyun have both been nominated for the 54th International Emmy Awards!

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced the nominations for this year’s International Emmy Awards, which recognize achievements in television programming that is originally produced and aired outside of the United States.

Park Ji Hyun has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress for her starring turn in the drama “You and Everything Else,” making her the first Korean actress ever to be nominated for an International Emmy Award.

Meanwhile, Disney+’s “Hyper Knife” has been nominated for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series.

The 2026 International Emmy Awards will be held on November 23 in New York.

Watch Park Ji Hyun in her film “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki below:

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And check out her appearance in the recent drama “Our Universe” below!

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