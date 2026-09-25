Kim Hye Ja Reunites With Childhood Friend Cha Mi Kyung With Lee Se Young As Her Granddaughter In “Still Shining”

The upcoming film “Still Shining” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere.

“Still Shining” depicts the story of Soon Ok (Kim Hye Ja), who reunites with her best friend Jung Im (Cha Mi Kyung) after 60 years—a friend with whom she shared the most brilliant moments of her life.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse of the special bond between Soon Ok and Jung Im, which stretches from their childhood to the present day.

In the stills, young Soon Ok (Park Seo Kyung) and Jung Im (Choi Ju Eun) are best friends who share their dreams and passions while enjoying the most radiant years of their youth. One particularly touching image shows the two pressing their arms together—a gesture that served as a symbol of their friendship in childhood. Even 60 years later, they are shown sharing the same gesture, beautifully illustrating how their bond has remained unchanged despite the passage of time. At the same time, it also remains to be seen what caused the two friends to be separated for so many years.

The stills also introduce Soon Ok’s granddaughter Ji An (Lee Se Young), who has remained by her grandmother’s side. Raised by her grandmother from a young age, Ji An is a reliable companion to Soon Ok, and their warm gazes and affectionate interactions hint at their close relationship.

Young Soon Ok and Jung Im are also joined by Do Young (Moon Seong Hyun), who has recently moved to their village, as they share their dreams and passions. The scenes of the three together capture the youthful and radiant atmosphere of their younger years, bringing a smile to viewers’ faces.

However, their peaceful everyday lives soon take an unexpected turn. As unsettling rumors begin to spread throughout the village, tension creeps into Soon Ok and Jung Im’s expressions. Their pained expressions hint at an impending crisis and painful memories that have long remained buried, raising further curiosity about their story.

“Still Shining” is slated to hit theaters in October 2026.

Watch Park Seo Kyung in “Mad Concrete Dreams” below:

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And watch Lee Se Young in “The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract”:

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