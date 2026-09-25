Lee Joon Gi And Sakaguchi Kentaro Must Complete Deadly Missions To Save Their Kidnapped Loved Ones In “kiDnap GAME”

Upcoming drama “kiDnap GAME” has teased the missions that will push Sakaguchi Kentaro and Lee Joon Gi’s characters into extreme dilemmas!

“kiDnap GAME” is a thriller centered on an unprecedented kidnapping case that unfolds simultaneously across seven Asian cities—Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Naha, and Manila. The story follows seven individuals who are each given different missions and forced into a deadly survival game, where they must complete their assignments before anyone else in order to save their loved ones and survive.

In the drama, Tokyo detective Nīide Toshiro (Sakaguchi Kentaro) and Seoul doctor Han Ki Joo (Lee Joon Gi) each receive a mysterious message immediately after their beloved wife and daughter, respectively, are kidnapped. Along with the message, “If you want to save your loved one, complete your mission before the other participants,” they are given two brutal rules: they have just 10 days, and only one person can survive.

What makes the situation even more alarming are the individual missions assigned to the two men. Nīide Toshiro, who must save his kidnapped wife, is ordered to “arrest the mastermind behind the incident.” With his wife’s life depending on his ability to capture a mastermind whose identity is still unknown, he embarks on a desperate pursuit with everything on the line.

The mission given to Han Ki Joo, who must save his only young daughter, is equally shocking. He is handed a cruel task that directly challenges the beliefs of a doctor who has devoted his life to saving others. As he struggles to rescue his precious daughter, Han Ki Joo finds himself facing a devastating dilemma between his love as a father and his moral limits.

“kiDnap GAME” will premiere on Channel A on October 6 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Joon Gi in “Flower of Evil” with subtitles below!

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Also check out Sakaguchi Kentaro in “What Comes After Love”:

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