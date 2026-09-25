Chae Soo Bin And Kim Young Kwang’s Electric Chemistry Gets Complicated By New Rivals In “Take Charge Of My Heart”

Netflix’s upcoming series “Take Charge of My Heart” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

Based on the web novel of the same name, “Take Charge of My Heart” is an electrifying romantic comedy about a man whose artificial heart is running out of battery and a woman with the unique power to recharge him. Kim Young Kwang stars as the cool and collected Baek Ho Rang, while Chae Soo Bin plays the lovely Na Bo Bae.

The newly released stills capture the changed daily lives of Baek Ho Rang and Na Bo Bae. Baek Ho Rang, who normally prioritizes being stable and peaceful, suddenly finds himself in an unexpected situation when the battery of his artificial heart runs out. The only person who can recharge him is Na Bo Bae, who possesses the ability to generate electricity.

Baek Ho Rang is also a special person to Na Bo Bae. Despite her electric abilities, he is the only person who does not get shocked when he comes in touch with her.

The two gradually grow closer after entering into a three-month “charging contract” based on their mutual needs.

In one still, Baek Ho Rang embraces Na Bo Bae while checking his heart rate. In another, a sleepy Na Bo Bae holds his hand, raising curiosity about how their relationship will evolve now that physical contact has become an essential part of their lives.

New characters also enter the picture, bringing further complications to their relationship. Cha Woo Min plays Ji Eun Ho, a top star who is active in films, dramas, and variety shows. As Na Bo Bae’s “No. 1 fan,” Ji Eun Ho is a devoted man who has eyes only for her. As Baek Ho Rang and Na Bo Bae grow closer, viewers are left wondering how Ji Eun Ho will affect their relationship.

Jeong Jae Kwang transforms into Choi Do Yoon, TS Group’s troublemaker. Baek Ho Rang’s cousin, Choi Do Yoon has a peculiar rivalry with him and constantly provokes him.

Shin Do Hyun plays Han Seol Hee, the head of Hanlim Planning. A determined woman who is willing to obtain whatever she sets her sights on, Han Seol Hee becomes interested in Baek Ho Rang and is expected to become another variable in his relationship with Na Bo Bae.

Heo Dong Won plays Yoon Jae Ho, the chief secretary who works closely with Baek Ho Rang, while Kim Mi Kyung takes on the role of TS Group Chairwoman Gong Man Seol. Kim Hye Eun plays Baek Kyung Jin, Baek Ho Rang’s aunt and the president of TS Hotel.

Yang Hyun Min plays director Yeom Min Gyu, who gives the single drama writer Na Bo Bae the mission of writing a “steamy adult romance.” Kim Ah Young plays Na Bo Bae’s best friend Jo Seo Jung, who knows all of her secrets. Gong Min Jung makes a special appearance as Na Bo Bae’s older sister Na Ji Hye, a former national taekwondo gold medalist.

“Take Charge of My Heart” will premiere on Netflix on October 9.

While you wait, watch Kim Young Kwang in “Mission Possible” here:

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Also check out Chae Soo Bin in “Love in the Moonlight”:

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