Kim Ji Yeon, Park Seo Ham, And More Dish On Their Close Bond And Perfect Chemistry In “Dive Into You”

The cast of “Dive into You” has talked about their exceptional teamwork ahead of the drama’s premiere!

“Dive into You” is a fantasy romance starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After learning they can travel back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

The synergy between Kim Ji Yeon, Park Seo Ham, Jang Se Hyuk, and Moon Seung You will be one of the drama’s key highlights as they portray young people who risk everything to protect the people they cherish.

Kim Ji Yeon recalled her experience on set, saying, “Every moment was so enjoyable that it felt like we were doing a ‘try not to laugh challenge’ every time we filmed—I had so much fun, it was to the point that the hardest part of filming was actually trying to hold back our laughter.”

She gave their teamwork “9 out of 10,” adding, “Our teamwork is perfect, but I think viewers will fill in that final point. I hope you’ll join us for ‘Dive Into You’ as you watch the friendship and love between the characters, along with their various stories.”

Park Seo Ham described the set as feeling “just like a holiday family gathering,” saying, “We’re having so much fun filming in such a comfortable atmosphere that there’s hardly ever a moment without laughter. I think this atmosphere is possible because we have such great chemistry with one another. I’m always grateful to be filming with everyone because I can really feel how much we care for and support one another in every moment. I think that chemistry is coming through well in the drama, too, so please look forward to it.”

Jang Se Hyuk shared, “They made the effort to come up to me first from the very beginning, so we quickly became close. We also joke around a lot, so I think our chemistry came naturally. As we continued filming, there were moments when we could understand each other through just our eyes or reactions without even having to rehearse together. I think we’re a team that really clicks.”

Finally, Moon Seung You, who plays Yoon Ha Ru’s girlfriend of 10 years Seo Ye Rang, used her character’s name Ye Rang to express her affection for the “Dive into You” team, saying, “Yeverybody, I Sarang [love] you.” She added, “We clicked well from the very first day of filming, and as we continued working together, we naturally came to understand each other’s styles better, which made our chemistry even stronger. If I had to rate our chemistry, I’d give it a 5 out of 5, because there isn’t a single flaw in our teamwork.”

“Dive into You” premieres on September 26 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out teasers for the drama with English subtitles below!

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