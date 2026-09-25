Koo Kyo Hwan’s Superpowered Character Has 3 Surprisingly Relatable Charms In “Reawaken Man: The Red”

“Reawaken Man: The Red” has unveiled three irresistible charms of Koo Kyo Hwan’s character!

Based on a webtoon, “Reawaken Man: The Red” follows Seok Hwan (Koo Kyo Hwan), an unemployed job seeker whose only qualification is his unfounded confidence. After dying, he discovers that he has the ability to come back to life 72 hours later. As he learns about his extraordinary power, he becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit.

Despite possessing a supernatural ability, Seok Hwan has remarkably ordinary dreams, making him an instantly relatable character. Here are three endearing qualities that will have viewers unable to help but root for him!

1. A Superpowered Man Who Still Desperately Needs A Job

Seok Hwan’s unwavering determination to find a job is one of his most endearing traits. Despite repeatedly failing job interviews because he cannot hold back from speaking his mind, he never loses his confidence. He even practices mock interviews with his younger sister Ye Rin (Kim Si Ah) as he prepares for his next opportunity, highlighting his positive energy even in the face of an unyielding reality.

Even after gaining the ability to resurrect, Seok Hwan remains focused on finding employment, creating a humorous yet relatable contrast between his extraordinary circumstances and very ordinary concerns.

2. Thinking About Tteokbokki In The Middle Of A Life-Or-Death Crisis

Seok Hwan also stands out for his ability to remain witty and optimistic even in dangerous situations. Each time he resurrects, his physical abilities grow stronger while his hair gradually turns red. As he becomes the target of Black (Shin Seung Ho), who can manipulate other people’s minds, Seok Hwan finds himself caught up in increasingly unpredictable situations.

During a terrifying car chase through narrow alleys, Seok Hwan seriously considers who could be after him—only to notice his newly red hair and suddenly think about eating tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes). His unexpected train of thought adds humor to even the most tense moments.

3. A Superhuman Who Always Puts His Family First

Above all, Seok Hwan is deeply devoted to his family. His biggest goals are to treat his family to premium grilled beef with his first paycheck and help pay his younger sister’s tuition.

Even after discovering his ability to resurrect, he remains an ordinary older brother who bickers with Ye Rin over something as trivial as how much water to use for ramen. His love for his family and appreciation for their everyday life make him all the more relatable despite his extraordinary abilities.

“Reawaken Man: The Red” will hit theaters on September 30.

Until then, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Once We Were Us” on Viki:

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