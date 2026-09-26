WJSN's Kim Ji Yeon Crosses Paths With ZO ZAZZ In Tonight's Premiere Of 'Dive Into You'

Upcoming drama “Dive into You” has shared a sneak peek of ZO ZAZZ’s cameo!

“Dive into You” is a fantasy romance starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After learning they can travel back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

In the drama’s first episode, which airs tonight, singer ZO ZAZZ will make a special appearance as a street vendor who plays a pivotal role in the story.

In 2010, Yoon Ha Na is still an ordinary high school student who dreams of becoming an actress. While walking down the street, she happens to come across a vendor selling various items, including an old camcorder that catches her eye. Strangely drawn to the camcorder, Yoon Ha Na ultimately decides to buy it.

Dressed in an eye-catching cowboy outfit, the street vendor hands Yoon Ha Na the camcorder with a meaningful smile, piquing curiosity about the significance of this encounter.

Notably, Yoon Ha Na will cherish this old camcorder and hold onto it even after she becomes an adult. Although it appears on the surface to be an ordinary device, the camcorder—which contains memories of the people around her—will play a crucial role in the lives of the drama’s characters.

“Dive into You” premieres on September 26 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)