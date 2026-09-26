Song Kang Teams Up With Lee Jun Young Again Even After Learning Truth About His Kidnapping In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

Song Kang and Lee Jun Young are joining forces once again on “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”?

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is a drama that follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of two students who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Spoilers

Previously on “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” Kang Pio (Song Kang) desperately searched for Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young) for nine years after he suddenly went missing. When Choi Jeong Yo finally returned, Kang Pio was pained to learn that he had pursued a new path as a conductor because being shot by his kidnapper had left him unable to play the piano.

However, Kang Pio’s emotional suffering didn’t end there: when he asked Vogel (Go Chang Suk) to look into Choi Jeong Yo’s kidnapping, he was shocked to learn that it was his very own mother who had orchestrated it.

In the next episode of the drama, Kang Pio teams up with Choi Jeong Yo for another collaboration performance. Even after learning the truth about his mother’s involvement in Choi Jeong Yo’s abduction, Kang Pio chooses not to avoid him. Instead, he prepares to give their joint performance his all.

Newly released stills from the upcoming episode show Kang Pio and Choi Jeong Yo attending a Korean Symphony event together. Both musicians wear serious and resolute expressions as they face the press, piquing curiosity as to what kind of performance they’re preparing.

To find out why Kang Pio has decided to work with Choi Jeong Yo again, catch the next episode of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” on September 26 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki below:

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And watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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