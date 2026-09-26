'Music Core,' 'A Love Other Than Yours,' And 'Love On The Menu' To Not Air Today

Due to the ongoing coverage of the Asian Games, several TV shows that normally air on Saturdays will not be airing today.

MBC’s “Music Core” will be taking the next two weeks off, meaning that the music show will not air new episodes on September 26 or October 3.

KBS 2TV’s Saturday-Sunday dramas “A Love Other Than Yours” and “Love on the Menu” will also be taking the weekend off, meaning that both dramas will not air new episodes on either September 26 or September 27.

While you wait for its return, catch up on the latest episodes of “Love on the Menu” on Viki below!

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