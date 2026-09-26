'The Assassin(s)' Surpasses 1 Million Moviegoers After Topping Box Office For 3 Days Straight

“The Assassin(s)” is off to a strong start at the box office!

Ever since its release on September 23, the new film starring Yoo Hae Jin, Park Hae Il, and Lee Min Ho has enjoyed an uninterrupted three-day streak at No. 1 at the Korean box office.

On September 26, the Korean Film Council announced that as of 7 a.m. KST that morning, “The Assassin(s)” had officially reached a total of 1,057,760 moviegoers, meaning that it took less than four days to hit the 1 million mark.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “The Assassin(s)”!

Watch Yoo Hae Jin in his record-breaking hit film “The King’s Warden” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Min Ho in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” below:

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