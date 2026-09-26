Kim Ji Yeon Sobs Over Body Of Her First Love Park Seo Ham In 'Dive Into You' Premiere

Upcoming drama “Dive into You” has shared a heart-wrenching glimpse of tonight’s premiere!

“Dive into You” is a fantasy romance starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After learning they can travel back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

Although Jung Woo Jae and Yoon Ha Na have had feelings for one another ever since they first met in high school, both of them have hidden their feelings out of fear that confessing could jeopardize their friendship. As a result, they have stayed best friends for 16 years while remaining secretly in love with each other.

Even after they grow up, Jung Woo Jae remains by Yoon Ha Na’s side as her personal bodyguard, and he is willing to do anything to protect her—even if it means giving up his own life.

In newly released stills from the drama’s first episode, Yoon Ha Na attends a star-studded awards ceremony in a dazzling gown and wins the award for Best Actress.

However, Yoon Ha Na’s joy is short-lived. When someone sneaks into the ceremony and attacks Yoon Ha Na, Jung Woo Jae tragically sacrifices his life while trying to protect her. Even after being stabbed by the assailant, Jung Woo Jae attempts to guard Yoon Ha Na’s dressing room before ultimately collapsing on the floor.

Meanwhile, the devastated Yoon Ha Na breaks down sobbing while embracing the fallen Jung Woo Jae.

To learn the full story behind this fatal attack—and to find out how Jung Woo Jae’s death will impact Yoon Ha Na’s future—catch the premiere of “Dive into You” on September 26 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch teasers for the drama with English subtitles on Viki below:

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