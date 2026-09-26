ATEEZ's San Shuts Down Dating Rumors

Both ATEEZ’s San and his agency have firmly denied the dating rumors that have begun spreading online.

Earlier this week, San flew to Italy in order to attend Dolce&Gabbana’s fashion show as a global ambassador for the brand during Milan Fashion Week. While in Milan, San was spotted walking down the street with an unknown woman, and a viral video of the moment led to rumors of their romantic involvement.

However, on September 26, ATEEZ’s agency KQ Entertainment shut down the rumors by clarifying, “The woman in question is a representative of the Milan-based brand, and they were on their way to purchase necessary items.”

The agency continued, “Although the photo makes it looks like the two of them were alone, if you look at the video that was posted, the person wearing light brown clothing is local security, and the manager is there behind them too.”

Meanwhile, San also personally took to the fan communication platform Fromm to deny the rumors, writing, “I saw some dating rumors pop up, and they’re not true… it’s not like that.”

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