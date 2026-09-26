Song Kang Faces Scathing Criticism From Lee Jun Young In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

Get ready for some suffocating tension on the next episode of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”?

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is a drama that follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of two students who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Spoilers

Previously on “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young) helped Kang Pio (Song Kang), who had fallen into a slump in his career, make a comeback. At the same time, it was revealed that Choi Jeong Yo was feigning memory loss while plotting revenge against those who had put his life in danger.

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Choi Jeong Yo will catch both Kang Pio and Hong Jae In (Jang Gyuri) off guard with his sharp, scathing criticism of Kang Pio’s piano playing. Suddenly turning strict and unforgiving, Choi Jeong Yo is shockingly harsh on the already tormented pianist.

Newly released stills from the episode capture the trio looking serious and uncomfortable during a tense rehearsal. Choi Jeong Yo stares Kang Pio down from his seat without smiling, and Kang Pio returns his gaze with a cold expression. Meanwhile, Hong Jae In is visibly worried as she nervously watches the situation unfold.

To find out why Choi Jeong Yo criticizes Kang Pio so harshly, tune in to the next episode of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” on September 26 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Jang Gyuri in “The Player 2: Master of Swindlers” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)