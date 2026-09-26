September Drama Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September Drama Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Drama
Sep 26, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for dramas!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 21 popular dramas, using big data collected from August 10 to September 10.

A Bona Fide Killer” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,233,155. High-ranking phrases in the drama’s keyword analysis included “one shot, one kill,” “Kong Hyo Jin,” and “Jung Jun Won,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “punish,” “satisfying,” and “passionate acting.” The show’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 95.24 percent positive reactions.

“Our Happy Days” took second place with a brand reputation index of 4,712,721, while “A Trap Called Desire” came in third with a score of 3,352,346.

Love on the Menu” ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,936,191, and “Our Sticky Love” rounded out the top five with a score of 2,714,471.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

  1. “A Bona Fide Killer”
  2. “Our Happy Days”
  3. “A Trap Called Desire”
  4. “Love on the Menu”
  5. “Our Sticky Love”
  6. “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”
  7. “Anna”
  8. Family Register
  9. “The Apartment Job”
  10. The Affair Was Just the Beginning
  11. “A Love Other Than Yours”
  12. “Mousetrap”
  13. My Bias, My Boss
  14. Your Honor
  15. Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency
  16. “OK! Let’s Get Divorced”
  17. “Flex x Cop 2”
  18. New Recruit 4: Sabotage
  19. “The Early Spring”
  20. “Korean Peninsula”

Binge-watch all of “A Bona Fide Killer” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And all of “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” here:

Watch Now

Or catch up on “Love on the Menu” here:

Watch Now

And “Family Register” below!

Watch Now

A Bona Fide Killer
A Love Other Than Yours
a trap called desire
Anna
Family Register
Flex x Cop 2
Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency
Four Hands Two Sonatas
Jung Jun Won
Kong Hyo Jin
Korean Peninsula
Love on the Menu
Mousetrap
My Bias My Boss
New Recruit 4: Sabotage
OK Let's Get Divorced
Our Happy Days
Our Sticky Love
The Affair Was Just the Beginning
The Apartment Job
the early spring
Your Honor

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