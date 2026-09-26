September Drama Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for dramas!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 21 popular dramas, using big data collected from August 10 to September 10.

“A Bona Fide Killer” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,233,155. High-ranking phrases in the drama’s keyword analysis included “one shot, one kill,” “Kong Hyo Jin,” and “Jung Jun Won,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “punish,” “satisfying,” and “passionate acting.” The show’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 95.24 percent positive reactions.

“Our Happy Days” took second place with a brand reputation index of 4,712,721, while “A Trap Called Desire” came in third with a score of 3,352,346.

“Love on the Menu” ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,936,191, and “Our Sticky Love” rounded out the top five with a score of 2,714,471.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

Binge-watch all of “A Bona Fide Killer” on Viki below:

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And all of “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” here:

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Or catch up on “Love on the Menu” here:

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And “Family Register” below!

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