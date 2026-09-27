TXT And KATSEYE Join Star-Studded Lineup For iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour 2026

TXT and KATSEYE will be performing at select stops of this year’s Jingle Ball tour in the United States!

On September 25 local time, iHeartRadio announced the 2026 lineup for its famous annual Jingle Ball concert tour. The star-studded concert is held each year in various cities across the United States during the holiday season.

In addition to TXT and KATSEYE, the lineup for this year’s tour includes Olivia Rodrigo, Jonas Brothers, Charlie Puth, SOMBR, Hilary Duff, Alex Warren, RAYE, OneRepublic, Ludacris, Teddy Swims, Sienna Spiro, Nickelback, Adéla, and more.

In what marks their first-ever Jingle Ball tour, TXT and Yeonjun will be performing at three stops this year: the New York concert on December 11, the Boston concert on December 13, and the Washington, DC concert on December 14. Not only will TXT be performing at the shows as a group, but Yeonjun will also be taking the stage as a solo artist.

Meanwhile, KATSEYE will be performing at the Dallas/Fort Worth concert on December 1.

For more information on the tour and tickets, check out the official website here!

Watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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