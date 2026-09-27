'New Recruit 4: Sabotage' Stars Say Goodbye + Promise To Return With Season 5

The cast of ENA’s “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” have shared their final thoughts ahead of the drama’s upcoming finale!

With just two episodes left of Season 4, the starring cast looked back on their experience filming the show and thanked viewers for tuning in.

Kim Min Ho expressed his deep regret at having to say goodbye, sharing, “As with every season so far, I feel very sad and regretful [that it’s ending]. Above all, it was thanks to all the love we received from viewers that we were able to make it this far.”

He also teased the show’s return with a fifth season, promising, “‘New Recruit’ will definitely return, so please continue to give us lots of interest and anticipation in the future as well.”

Kim Dong Jun similarly promised to return with another season, remarking, “I’d like to sincerely thank the many people who loved ‘New Recruit 4: Sabotage.’ This has become another great memory. We’ll return soon with ‘New Recruit’ Season 5.”

Oh Dae Hwan commented, “I’d like to sincerely thank the viewers who loved and rooted for ‘New Recruit 4: Sabotage’ up until the end. While playing the role of Jo Baek Ho, I poured a lot of thought and affection into this drama, so I think it will remain in my memory for a long time.”

Lee Hyun Kyun, who joined the cast this season, said, “It’s thanks to the viewers’ love and interest that the show was able to make it all the way to a fourth season. As a brand-new character, I did feel some pressure, but because I was working together with great people, I was able to wrap up the season successfully. Thank you.”

Lee Won Jung confessed, “I was really worried about how to go about portraying Kim Hyun Wook’s mysteriousness and backstory, but the director and the more experienced actors did a great job taking the lead, and thanks to them, I think I was able to portray [those elements] well. I’d also like to bow my head in gratitude to the viewers who took an interest in and kept an eye on ‘New Recruit 4: Sabotage’ for this not insignificant period of time.”

Finally, Nam Tae Woo concluded by saying, “Thank you for giving us so much interest and overflowing love this season as well. And thank you for giving so much love to the ‘New Recruit’ squad and, above all else, to Choi Il Gu.”

The final two episodes of “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” will air on September 28 and 29 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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