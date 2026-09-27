'Inkigayo,' 'Running Man,' And More To Not Air Today

Due to coverage of the ongoing Asian Games, many Sunday TV shows will not be airing today.

SBS’s “Inkigayo” and “Running Man” will both be taking the night off, as will KBS’s “Boss in the Mirror,” “2 Days & 1 Night,” and “Open Concert.”

KBS dramas “A Love Other Than Yours” and “Love on the Menu,” both of which did not air new episodes on Saturday, will also continue their breaks through Sunday night.

Watch “Running Man” on Viki below:

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And catch up on the latest episodes of “Love on the Menu” below!

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