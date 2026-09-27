Park Seo Ham Is Confused After Kim Ji Yeon And Jang Se Hyuk Swap Bodies In 'Dive Into You'

Kim Ji Yeon and Jang Se Hyuk’s body swap will leave Park Seo Ham bewildered on the next episode of “Dive into You”!

“Dive into You” is a new fantasy romance drama starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After traveling back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

Spoilers

On the first episode of “Dive into You,” Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru were on their way home from Jung Woo Jae’s funeral when they got into a car crash. Using Yoon Ha Na’s old camcorder, they mysteriously traveled back to 2010, where they were reunited with the 18-year-old Jung Woo Jae. However, in the process, they unexpectedly swapped bodies.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, the twins burst into tears, overwhelmed by emotion and longing for Jung Woo Jae. Meanwhile, Jung Woo Jae, who has no idea what the future holds or that a time-slip has occurred, is confused by their strange behavior.

Additionally, Jung Woo Jae is also puzzled by the uncharacteristic actions of both siblings. Yoon Ha Ru, who is now actually Yoon Ha Na, displays an unusually sentimental side. On the other hand, Yoon Ha Na, who is now actually Yoon Ha Ru, flusters Jung Woo Jae with bold physical contact and unexpected remarks.

But as the body swap begins to impact the twins’ relationship with Jung Woo Jae, their past gradually begins to change as well.

To find out what sorts of changes lie in store for the trio’s entangled fates, tune in to the second episode of “Dive into You” on September 27 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch the first episode of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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