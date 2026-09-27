Song Kang Lashes Out At Lee Jun Young In A Fit Of Rage In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has shared a glimpse of an explosive confrontation between Song Kang and Lee Jun Young!

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is a drama that follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of two students who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Spoilers

Previously on “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” a precarious tension had been building between Kang Pio (Song Kang) and Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young). Kang Pio was consumed by guilt after learning about his mother’s involvement in Choi Jeong Yo’s kidnapping from nine years ago, but he lacked the courage to expose her crime, leaving him emotionally tormented.

Meanwhile, Choi Jeong Yo feigned memory loss while secretly plotting revenge against the mastermind behind his kidnapping. He also chose Kang Pio for the premiere performance of his composition, only to then subject him to scathing criticism, piquing curiosity about his true motivations.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, this simmering tension explodes as Kang Pio unleashes his pent-up emotions. Things get heated as Kang Pio, who could barely keep his head up before due to his feelings of guilt, is now unafraid to get physical as he aggressively confronts Choi Jeong Yo.

As Kang Pio angrily grabs Choi Jeong Yo by the collar, his eyes are burning with a rage that shows no signs of subsiding. On the other hand, Choi Jeong Yo appears unsettlingly unfazed as he calmly returns Kang Pio’s gaze with a faint, chilling smile.

To find out what unfolds between the two musicians, catch the next episode of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” on September 27 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki below:

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And check out Song Kang’s film “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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