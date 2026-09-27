2 Pivotal Performances By Song Kang And Lee Jun Young In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

Song Kang and Lee Jun Young’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” continues to captivate viewers with its music and story!

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is a drama that follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of two students who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Ahead of the remaining episodes of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” the drama shared two major turning points in the story.

Spoilers

1. S. Rachmaninoff, Piano Concerto No. 2 – Kang Pio’s Challenge

Kang Pio’s (Song Kang) performance of S. Rachmaninoff, Piano Concerto No. 2 showcased him surpassing his limits. Although Kang Pio initially wanted to perform Piano Concerto No. 3, which he felt more familiar with, he ended up taking on Piano Concerto No. 2 at the suggestion of his piano teacher Do Hyun Soo (Kim Joo Hun) despite its difficulty.

However, before the concours, Kang Pio learned that his friend and rival Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young) had picked the same song as his free piece and fell into despair from the pressure.

With endless practice and assistance from Choi Jeong Yo’s music sheets, Kang Pio was eventually able to perform the song by making it his, marking a turning point in his career as a pianist.

2. C. Saint-Saëns, “Danse Macabre” – Choi Jeong Yo’s Return

“Danse Macabre” has a special link to Choi Jeong Yo. At a young age, Choi Jeong Yo was left with trauma after seeing his mother pass away at the concours he performed at, leaving him unable to perform in front of people.

However, he was able to return to the stage with help from Kang Pio through a four hands performance of “Danse Macabre.”

Nine years later, “Danse Macabre” also marked Choi Jeong Yo’s second return. After being missing for many years, Choi Jeong Yo made his first reappearance at a conducting competition with “Danse Macabre,” making a grand return by showcasing his growth as a musician.

To find out what unfolds between the two musicians, catch the next episode of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” on September 27 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki:

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And check out Song Kang’s film “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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