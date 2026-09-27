Watch: Kim Ji Won, Lee Jung Eun, Kim Woo Seok, And More Preview Playful And Lively Chemistry On Set Of 'Doctor X'

SBS’s “Doctor X” has shared a sneak peek of behind-the-scenes moments from the drama!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

The newly released making-of teaser features the professional sides of the cast as they film their scenes as well as the silly and playful moments from between takes. Despite the serious nature of her character, Kim Ji Won is all smiles off camera, sharing a hug and playful dance with Lee Jung Eun, who plays Jang Hee Sook, the head of a medical staff agency.

Along with Kim Ji Won, Kim Woo Seok—who plays surgical intern Park Tae Kyung—sends a confident thumbs up, further raising anticipation for the drama’s premiere.

Check out the making-of video teaser below!

“Doctor X” will premiere on October 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned for updates!

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight My Way” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also watch Lee Jung Eun in “A Hundred Memories”:

Watch Now