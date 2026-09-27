Watch: Lee Jun Hyuk, Seo Hyun Woo, Uie, And More Energize The Set Of 'The Ordinary Jackpot'

“The Ordinary Jackpot” continues to impress with their teamwork!

In the new making-of video, Hong Jin Ki expresses excitement for his character’s first business trip, showing off the Italian he practiced. Lee Jun Hyuk and the cast encourage Hong Jin Ki to recite lines in English, and the two impress with their professionalism on set.

The drama also highlights Uie’s special appearance in the drama. Lee Jun Hyuk asks the making-of video to capture more scenes of their guest Uie. Receiving flowers for her performance, Uie shares, “I feel so great because I felt like I received so much love today,” conveying her support for the drama and plans to tune in to every episode.

Seo Hyun Woo also continues to bring laughter to the set with his comedy acting. In addition to bringing bright energy to the set, Seo Hyun Woo thoughtfully offers to buy coffee for the team as well. Together with Lee Jun Hyuk, the two dance playfully between takes, highlighting the cheerful atmosphere on set.

Check out the making-of video below!

Episodes 7 and 8 of “The Ordinary Jackpot will be released on October 1 at 6 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

Watch “The Ordinary Jackpot” on Viki:

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