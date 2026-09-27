Listen: SHINee's Onew And GFRIEND's Yuju Drop Sneak Peek Of Collab Single 'Mind Games'

SHINee’s Onew and GFRIEND’s Yuju are teaming up for a new song!

On September 27, Onew and Yuju unveiled a sneak peek of their upcoming song “Mind Games,” one of three title tracks off his first solo single album “Chakgak.”

“Mind Games” will be released on September 29 at 6 p.m. KST, followed by Onew’s second title track on October 7.

Onew’s single album “Chakgak,” along with its third title track, is due out on October 20 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out the preview of Onew and Yuju’s upcoming song “Mind Games” below!

Watch Onew in his drama “Descendants of the Sun” on Viki below:

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