Hong Seung Hee Is Convinced She's The Female Lead In Her Bias Jung Yong Hwa's Drama In 'Oh My Guard'

Upcoming drama “Oh My Guard” has shared a new glimpse of Hong Seung Hee in her starring role!

“Oh My Guard” is a romance drama that tells the unpredictable love story of Uhm Tae Bong (CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa), an A-list actor with a fatal flaw, and Oh Hae Ra (Hong Seung Hee), a mysterious woman who believes she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead of his drama.

Hong Seung Hee will display contrasting charms as Oh Hae Ra, who goes from timid chaebol heiress to spirited bodyguard. After an accident, chaebol heiress Oh Hae Ra becomes convinced that she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead in a drama starring her favorite actor Uhm Tae Bong.

Unlike the timid and easily frightened Oh Hae Ra, Cha Hong Doo is a bodyguard who is full of spirit and skilled in combat. Determined to protect Uhm Tae Bong, she appoints herself his secret bodyguard and forges an unusual relationship with the actor who was once her ultimate bias.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture the contrast between Oh Hae Ra’s two polar-opposite personas.

“Hong Seung Hee clearly portrayed the polar-opposite charms of Oh Hae Ra and Cha Hong Doo through her constantly changing gaze and expressions,” said the drama’s production team. “She freely switches back and forth between a bold, confident energy and an innocently cheerful, lovely demeanor.”

“Oh My Guard” will premiere on October 24 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Hong Seung Hee in “The Moon” on Viki below:

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