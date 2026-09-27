'Mission: Mompossible' Stars Dish On Upcoming Drama + How They Prepared For Their Roles

The stars of KBS 1TV’s upcoming drama “Mission: Mompossible” have shared their thoughts on the story, their characters, and more!

“Mission: Mompossible” is a new weekday drama about two very different mothers and the entangled lives of their children. One mom has sacrificed everything and devoted herself entirely to her family for a long time, while the other mom has lived her life solely for herself.

Jung Min Ah will star as Kang Da Mi, Jo Mimi (Kim Hee Jung)’s youngest daughter. When asked how similar her real-life personality was to Kang Da Mi, Jung Min Ah said they had a “synchronization level” of 80 percent.

“We’re similar in the way we try to think of things in a positive light and how once we make up our minds about something, we don’t easily give up and try to see it through until the end,” explained Jung Min Ah. “When a difficult situation arises, rather than letting it get me down for too long, I think first, ‘What should I do now to try to resolve this?’”

Jung Min Ah went on to describe “Mission: Mompossible” as “a family story about finding yourself.”

“At first, it might seem like just a fun and chaotic story about families, but ultimately, it’s a story about characters finding their true selves, which they had momentarily forgotten while living with their respective families,” said the actress.

“Some characters have put themselves on the back burner for the sake of their family, and some have lived their lives while prioritizing other people over their own dreams,” she continued. “As these characters clash and come to understand one another, they look back on their own lives and grow as people. The journey of their growth is a key charm of this drama.”

Dong Ha will star as fashion designer Cha Seung Yoon, who is the eldest grandson of Hwang Geum Soon (Kim Young Ok). Regarding similarities to his character, he shared, “We’re similar in how we have a lot of affection for other people and are soft-hearted.”

The actor went on to reveal, “Towards the beginning of filming, the director told me that later on, Seung Yoon would experience immense emotional pain beyond compare. In the latter half of the drama, I plan to pour out everything I have, both as actor Dong Ha and as the character Cha Seung Yoon, while portraying Seung Yoon’s pain and emotions.”

Describing his character, Dong Ha remarked, “Seung Yoon gets easily attached to other people, and he’s someone with a lot of painful wounds and memories. The more wounds he has, the more he tries not to let other people get too close, in order to avoid getting hurt, and he sometimes intentionally speaks coldly to people in order to not get attached.”

He added, “I hope you’ll take note of Seung Yoon’s various hidden charms.”

Kim Hee Jung will star as Jo Mimi, a mom who worked hard to raise three kids while also running a restaurant.

“‘Mission: Mompossible’ is a story about different kinds of lives and the moments encountered within them,” said Kim Hee Jung. “While following along with the characters’ lives, you’ll find yourself encountering scenes that feel like they’re from your own life.”

As for what viewers should pay attention to in the story, the actress commented, “I hope you’ll keep an eye on the journey of how people, each facing their own trials and hardships, endure and rebuild their lives.”

“Jo Mimi is a mom who thought she’d done a pretty good job raising her three kids and felt proud of the life she’d lived, but life keeps sending new adversities her way,” she continued. “I hope you’ll join us to find out how Mimi overcomes the difficult ups and downs of life.”

Finally, Kang Kyung Hun will play the role of Jeon Jin Hee, the daughter-in-law of Hwang Geum Soon.

Kang Kyung Hun revealed that she paid careful attention to building her stamina while preparing for the drama, explaining, “I learned through personal experience that if you run out of physical stamina, you lose focus, and everything you need in order to act begins to waver.”

She continued, “I thought that for this drama, I should build up my stamina in advance so that I could maintain good focus up until the end while acting.”

When asked to pick a keyword for her character, Kang Kyung Hun chose “ambition.” The actress teased, “I think it’ll be entertaining to keep an eye on how much of her ambition Jin Hee is able to achieve, along with how that ambition ultimately reveals itself.”

“Mission: Mompossible” will premiere on September 28 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hee Jung in her latest drama “Pearl in Red” on Viki below:

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