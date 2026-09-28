'Dive Into You' Ratings Rise For 2nd Episode + 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' Heads Into Final Week At No. 1

Channel A’s new drama “Dive into You” is on the rise!

On September 27, “Dive into You” enjoyed a modest increase in viewership for its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the new fantasy romance drama scored an average nationwide rating of 0.5 percent for the night.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” remained first place in its time slot across all channels, maintaining its average nationwide rating of 7.2 percent ahead of the final week of its run.

Finally, JTBC’s “Fly High Butterfly” held steady with an average nationwide rating of 1.4 percent for its fourth episode.

Both “Love on the Menu” and “A Love Other Than Yours” took this weekend off due to coverage of the Asian Games.

Check out the first two episodes of “Dive into You” with subtitles on Viki below:

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