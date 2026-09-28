Park Jinyoung Is An Elite Interpreter Who Returns To Korea After 10 Years In New Drama '100 Days Of Deception'

Park Jinyoung is set to showcase a new side of him in the upcoming drama “100 Days of Deception”!

Helmed by director Yoo In Shik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and the “Dr. Romantic” series, “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance set over 100 days during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

In this project, Park Jinyoung takes on a role with two identities—Kim Tae Woong and Sato Hideo—to unveil yet another new facet of his acting. Sato Hideo is the adopted son of the Director-General of Political Affairs and a newly appointed elite interpreter for the Japanese Government-General of Korea.

Fluent in English, Japanese, and Korean, Sato Hideo returns to Joseon after 10 years to take on an important mission. In particular, the way Sato Hideo gradually changes after encountering Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim Yoo Jung) makes the character’s transformation even more intriguing.

“100 Days of Deception” will premiere on October 10 at 9:10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the menatime, watch Park Jinyoung in “The Witch” below:

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