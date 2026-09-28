Watch: BLACKPINK's Lisa Wins Best Pop At The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has won big at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)!

On September 27 (local time), Lisa attended the MTV Video Music Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Lisa took home the award for Best Pop for her single “DREAM” featuring Sakaguchi Kentaro. Lisa is the first-ever Asian solo artist to receive the award, as well as the second Asian artist overall to do so.

And the award for Best Pop at the 2026 #VMAs goes to LISA for "Dream" featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi!!! 🚀⭐️ pic.twitter.com/zQJfMLIPGM — MTV (@MTV) September 28, 2026

Watch Lisa’s acceptance speech below:

Congratulations to Lisa!

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