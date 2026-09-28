Lee Se Young Transforms Into Kim Hye Ja’s Devoted Granddaughter In New Film “Still Shining”

The upcoming film “Still Shining” has unveiled new stills featuring Lee Se Young in character!

“Still Shining” depicts the story of Soon Ok (Kim Hye Ja), who reunites with her best friend Jung Im (Cha Mi Kyung) after 60 years—a friend with whom she shared the most brilliant moments of her life.

Lee Se Young plays Ji An, Soon Ok’s only granddaughter. Raised by her grandmother from a young age, Ji An grows up to become a writer while maintaining a deep affection for her grandmother. Ji An is a devoted granddaughter who is always by Soon Ok’s side while also serving as her companion.

A still showing Ji An sitting close to Soon Ok under the same blanket captures her tender affection for Soon Ok, whom she cares for more than anyone, as well as the special bond between them.

The on-screen chemistry between Kim Hye Ja and Lee Se Young, who portray a grandmother and granddaughter with a close bond forged over many years, is expected to bring warmth and emotional resonance to the film.

Lee Se Young expressed her joy at joining the project with Kim Hye Ja, saying, “Although it was a short time, simply being able to work with her was a truly special and deeply appreciated experience.”

Lee Se Young also described “Still Shining” as “a film that makes you think about many things, including the importance of family, friendship, and life,” as well as “a film that makes you think again about the things that should not be forgotten.”

“Still Shining” is slated to hit theaters in October 2026.

In the meantime, watch Lee Se Young in “The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract”:

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