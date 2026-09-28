Gong Min Jung And Jung Yi Rang Shake Up The Unit In “New Recruit 4: Sabotage”

“New Recruit 4: Sabotage” has unveiled new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

Based on the hit animation of the same name, “New Recruit” is a black comedy drama that explores the lives of young adults in their 20s, delving into the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military.

Season 4 depicts the second half of Park Min Seok’s (Kim Min Ho) dynamic military life as he is promoted to corporal and finds himself facing endless new dilemmas. Just when he thought things would settle after his promotion, the arrival of a mysterious new recruit and a new battalion commander signals the start of a turbulent new chapter.

Spoilers

Previously on “New Recruit 4: Sabotage,” Company 2 successfully completed its Hoguk Training exercise and safely returned to its daily routine, while Kang Chan Seok (Lee Jung Hyun) and Choi Byung Nam (Kim Hee Soo) bid farewell to the unit amid laughter and lingering sadness as they were discharged from the military. The news of Jo Baek Ho’s (Oh Dae Hwan) promotion was also added to the mix. However, the sight of Major Kim Ha Na (Gong Min Jung) passing through the guard post hinted at the beginning of another story.

Amid this, one still also reveals another figure who appears at the unit, as a mysterious woman (Jung Yi Rang) can be seen smiling brightly under a yellow umbrella.

In another still, Park Jae Soo (Oh Yong) appears somewhat bitter, with a facial expression markedly different from his usual demeanor, hinting at a hidden story behind Park Jae Soo, who has spent many years in the military.

Major Kim Ha Na makes a commanding impression with her precise salute and steely gaze, making it difficult to read her true feelings and suggesting that she is no ordinary figure. Above all, it is unusual for an officer of major rank to come directly to the unit.

The serious atmosphere surrounding Battalion Commander Byun Hyuk Jin (Lee Hyun Kyun) that follows further teases what is said between the two.

The production team remarked, “In episode 11, airing today, new characters will appear at the Shinhwa Unit, setting the stage for another act of sabotage. In particular, please look forward to discovering the hidden stories of Administration Officer Park Jae Soo and the vending machine, as well as how the arrival of Major Kim Ha Na will change the atmosphere at the Shinhwa Unit.”

Episode 11 of “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” will air on September 28 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles below:

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Also watch Season 3 of “New Recruit” below:

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