Watch: Song Kang, Lee Jun Young, Jang Gyuri, And More Support Each Other On Set Of 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has released a new making-of video for episodes 9 and 10!

While filming the close-up scene where Song Kang is looking over the music sheets, Lee Jun Young wanders around the room, talking to himself about looking at the sunlight and looking at the dust. The two actors wrap up the scene with hugs as Lee Jun Young finishes filming for the day.

In another scene, Lee Jun Young and Jang Gyuri are the only two left standing after Song Kang and Kim Joo Hun make their departures according to the script. Lee Jun Young also jokingly tells Jang Gyuri, “I also have some urgent work,” causing the set to burst into laughter.

In between filming, Jang Gyuri plays with the piano, and Jang Gyuri and Song Kang also take turns snapping photos of each other.

While filming the scene where Lee Jun Young lashes out at Song Kang, Lee Jun Young walks over to the making-of camera and explains, “I’m nice.” Nevertheless, Lee Jun Young impresses with his realistic portrayal of his character’s anger, receiving praise.

Check out the making-of video below!

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki below:

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And watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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