Watch: Chae Soo Bin And Kim Young Kwang Cut A Deal In New Drama 'Take Charge Of My Heart' Teaser

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Take Charge of My Heart” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

Based on a web novel, “Take Charge of My Heart” is an electrifying romantic comedy about a man whose artificial heart is running out of battery and a woman with the unique power to recharge him. Kim Young Kwang stars as the cool and collected Baek Ho Rang, while Chae Soo Bin plays the lovely Na Bo Bae.

The main poster reveals the dynamic between Na Bo Bae, who has pink electric currents flowing around her, and Baek Ho Rang, who maintains a indifferent facial expression even beside her.



The accompanying teaser depicts the unpredictable episodes between the two. Na Bo Bae, whose daily life was a nightmare due to her electrical powers, meets Baek Ho Rang, who is immune to electricity. Na Bo Bae approaches him, asking, “Didn’t you feel anything? Like a tingle or a spark?” while clinging to him, but Baek Ho Rang only shows signs of embarrassment.

The situation soon reverses, and Na Bo Bae, with her electrical abilities, becomes essential to Baek Ho Rang, whose artificial heart has run out of power. Baek Ho Rang discovers that his heart battery charges faster the closer he is to Na Bo Bae. To secure his succession to the TS Group, he proposes that they live together for the sake of “charging,” pleading with her to “just save me for three months.”

Na Bo Bae, whose own romance had been “discharged,” accepts his proposal to fulfill her “romance bucket list” for completing a drama script, and thus their “charging contract” is formed. Into this relationship enters top star Ji Eun Ho (Cha Woo Min), Na Bo Bae’s number one fan, creating a love triangle. Additionally, TS Group’s troublemaker Choi Do Yoon (Jung Jae Kwang) and strategist Han Seol Hee (Shin Do Hyun) join the fray, adding tension to the story.

Watch the full teaser below:

“Take Charge of My Heart” will premiere on Netflix on October 9.

While you wait, watch Kim Young Kwang in “Walkiing on Thin Ice“:

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Also check out Chae Soo Bin on “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn”:

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