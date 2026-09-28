Jin Young And Cho Yi Hyun Find Their Lives Changing After An Unforgettable “Summer Vacation” In New Romance Drama

Cho Yi Hyun and Jin Young’s upcoming drama “Summer Vacation” has unveiled new posters!

“Summer Vacation” follows an ordinary 18-year-old high school girl who has a mysterious experience during her summer vacation before returning to reality. Cho Yi Hyun stars as Kim Ha Yeon, while Jin Young plays Jo Yu Gyeom, a boy the same age as her.

Jo Yu Gyeom is the son of the landowner of Upo Village and the eldest grandson of the head family. Blessed with striking looks and exceptional swimming talent, he is a boy who follows a mundane daily routine under old-fashioned rules. Through the drama, Jin Young portrays the inner world of an 18-year-old boy who experiences unfamiliar emotions after a girl suddenly enters his otherwise boring life.

Cho Yi Hyun plays Kim Ha Yeon, a high school student with an ordinary appearance and personality. Discontent with her circumstances, Kim Ha Yeon is a teenager who imagines a dramatic fate like that of a movie protagonist, dreaming that a prince on a white horse or her biological mother from a wealthy family will someday appear. After traveling to Upo Village with her father, who is there on a business trip, she meets Jo Yu Gyeom and reaches a turning point in her life.

The newly released posters capture the time Jo Yu Gyeom and Kim Ha Yeon spend together in the village, where lush summer greenery creates almost mystical vibes. Jo Yu Gyeom’s gaze, which seems to hold a story behind his gentle smile, crosses with Kim Ha Yeon’s eyes as she gazes somewhere with a curious facial expression, teasing the youthful chemistry the two characters will create.

In particular, the tagline, “An ordinary summer at 18, an unbelievably mysterious story,” signals the beginning of the one and only summer that the two will never forget among all the summers that lie ahead.

The production team remarked, “Through the main posters, we wanted to capture the miraculous moments that two young people encounter through each other during the summer of being 18, which will never come again. The youthful chemistry Jin Young and Cho Yi Hyun will create, along with the rich atmosphere of midsummer, will leave viewers with an unforgettable aftertaste.”

“Summer Vacation” will premiere on October 26. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Cho Yi Hyun in “The Matchmakers” below:

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And check out Jin Young in “You Are the Apple of My Eye”:

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