Nam Ji Hyun Shares Insights Into Her “Make Me Tingle” Character, Her Approach To The Role, And More

Nam Ji Hyun has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “Make Me Tingle”!

“Make Me Tingle” is a chaotic coming-of-age romantic comedy about Gong Yeon Su (Nam Ji Hyun), who believes in love but has never truly figured out what it means for her, and Dokgo Dal (Kim Jae Yeong), a sex toy startup CEO who opens up a whole other world for her.

Nam Ji Hyun plays Gong Yeon Su, the eldest daughter of a head family who grew up in a conservative, traditional environment and works as a marketer, a profession that requires her to be more sensitive to trends than anyone else.

Nam Ji Hyun said, “Gong Yeon Su has many different sides, all rooted in her lovable nature. She can be stubborn, but she also tries to broaden her perspective. While she is wary of unfamiliar things, she also reflects on why she thinks that way. I found these aspects very realistic. I was particularly impressed by how she ultimately grows by confronting things, which is what made me want to take part in the project.”

Nam Ji Hyun also said that she placed the greatest emphasis on “sincerity” when portraying Gong Yeon Su, a character with such complex qualities, explaining, “I thought Gong Yeon Su goes through so many worries and conflicts because she approaches everything sincerely. So I wanted to portray her as someone who sincerely gives her all in every situation. Also, because she meets many different types of people both at home and in society, I wanted to differentiate the way she behaves depending on whom she is dealing with.”

Gong Yeon Su, whose values are quite different from those around her, gradually changes after meeting CEO Dokgo Dal when she takes on the marketing of sex toys. Nam Ji Hyun explained, “Gong Yeon Su chose marketing as a career because she was afraid she might end up living only within her small world. Applying for a marketing position at Dokgo Dal’s company could be considered such a bold challenge that it is almost the first act of rebellion in Gong Yeon Su’s life.”

The actress added, “That is why she makes an unusually large number of mistakes and often loses confidence, but she tries to get through them somehow while absorbing and understanding many new things. I think that because this is an opportunity to change the values that have been most deeply rooted in her, she will become braver than before and gain much more confidence in herself after going through these experiences.”

Finally, Nam Ji Hyun shared an affectionate point for viewers to look forward to: “I would appreciate it if you could tune in to how Gong Yeon Su and Dokgo Dal fight and clash with each other so much, yet eventually come to understand and complement one another and gradually become a part of each other’s lives. I would be really proud if you could enjoy the story while thinking about whether you have ever had a relationship or met someone like that in your own life.”

“Make Me Tingle” will premiere on October 15. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Nam Ji Hyun in “To My Beloved Thief”:

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