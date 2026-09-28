Sung Hoon Is A Charismatic CEO Who Has It All In New Romance Drama 'What A Boss Wants'

The upcoming drama “What a Boss Wants” has shared a glimpse of Sung Hoon’s character!

Based on a web novel of the same name, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama about Kwon Do Hyuk (Sung Hoon), a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find the woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Lee Eun Chae (Oh Se Young), the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Sung Hoon will play Kwon Do Hyuk, the only son of a top 1 percent chaebol family who possesses both good looks and talent. He is the CEO of an entertainment company and a genius in the field of AI.

In the newly released photos, Sung Hoon exudes a unique aura with his impeccable suit fit, perfectly embodying the character of Kwon Do Hyuk. His cold gaze and restrained charisma perfectly capture Kwon Do Hyuk’s personality, which prioritizes reason and logic.

The production team commented, “Sung Hoon naturally expresses not only Do Hyuk’s exceptional physique and visuals but also his confidence and charisma. Please look forward to the multifaceted charm of Kwon Do Hyuk, enhanced by Sung Hoon’s unique style.”

“What a Boss Wants” is scheduled to premiere on November 11.

While waiting, watch Sung Hoon’s “Perfect Marriage Revenge” on Viki:

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