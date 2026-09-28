Ahn Hyo Seop And Hong Hwa Yeon Team Up For A Cooking Survival Competition In “Final Table”

The upcoming cooking drama “Final Table” has shared new stills!

“Final Table” follows talented Korean chefs from around the world as they gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes survival competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Ahn Hyo Seop plays Kang Han, a Korean chef who has worked overseas and possesses exceptional culinary talent and an outstanding palate. While preparing to begin working at a famous restaurant in New York after signing a contract with them, he visits Familia, a restaurant filled with memories of his father. By chance, he ends up becoming the restaurant’s head chef and joins the cooking survival competition.

Hong Hwa Yeon plays Choi Song Yi, a floor manager at Familia, who enters the cooking survival competition in an effort to restore the honor of her chef father, who turned his back on the world after being wrongfully disgraced. Although she has never stepped foot in a kitchen, Choi Song Yi possesses exceptional dexterity worthy of a chef’s daughter. Under Kang Han’s intensive training, she is set to transform from a novice cook into a capable sous chef.

With the same goal of saving Familia, the highly perceptive mentor Kang Han and his deft-handed pupil Choi Song Yi will face fierce competition from some of the most renowned chefs.

Attention is focused on whether Kang Han and Choi Song Yi, who are only just beginning to work together as a team, will be able to beat the top chefs from around the world and win the cooking survival competition.

The newly released stills capture the evolution of Kang Han and Choi Song Yi’s relationship, from their first meeting as a customer and floor manager to becoming teammates united by a common goal.

Kang Han’s visit to Familia after a long time and the sorrowful look in Choi Song Yi’s eyes as she watches him hint at an unusual first encounter between the two.

Other photos show Kang Han and Choi Song Yi working together in the kitchen as mentor and pupil.

The subtle tension between Kang Han and Choi Song Yi as they stand close together during an intense cooking session raises expectations for the chemistry between them, which is expected to add a touch of romance to the fierce survival competition.

“Final Table” will premiere on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, also watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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Also watch Hong Hwa Yeon in “Filing for Love” on Viki:

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