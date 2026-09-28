Lee Hyun Wook Is A Formidable King Determined To End 600 Years Of War In “The Great King Munmu”

The upcoming historical drama “The Great King Munmu” has unveiled new stills of Lee Hyun Wook!

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “The Great King Munmu” follows the tale of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the stronger states of Goguryeo, Baekje, and the Tang dynasty of China to unify the Three Kingdoms.

Lee Hyun Wook plays Kim Pom Min, the birth name of the man who would later take the name Munmu upon ascending the throne as Silla’s 30th king. As a ruler, he achieves the monumental feat of unifying the Three Kingdoms through cool-headed strategy and fierce determination. Kim Pom Min is a formidable figure with the courage and resolve to overwhelm his opponents, but he is also a multidimensional character who knows when to bend for the sake of his country, embodying the saying, “Bend, but never break.”

As the eldest son of Kim Chun Chu (personal name of King Taejong Muyeol) (Kim Kang Woo), the 29th king of Silla, he grew up learning diplomacy and political maneuvering from his father, while learning battle tactics and leadership from his maternal uncle, Silla’s famed general Kim Yu Sin (Park Sung Woong). Following their teachings, he ultimately brings an end to the long-running wars and ushers in an era of peace.

The newly released stills capture the various sides of Kim Pom Min, a character who possesses both literary and military talents. His gentle smile and bright, intelligent gaze offer a glimpse into the passion and warmth that he harbors within before ascending to the throne.

In another still, however, Kim Pom Min exudes a weighty charisma as a more mature king. His sense of responsibility and unwavering determination to protect his country amid endless war capture the immense burden of the lonely throne that Kim Pom Min must bear alone.

The production team commented, “Lee Hyun Wook has delicately portrayed the complex emotions experienced by Kim Pom Min through his nuanced acting. Kim Pom Min is a man who stakes everything on ending 600 years of war. The desperate and solitary journey of a king who risks everything for the goal of unification will captivate viewers from the very beginning.”

“The Great King Munmu” will premiere in November.

While waiting, watch Lee Hyun Wook in “The Queen Who Crowns” on Viki:

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