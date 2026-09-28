Watch: Kim Ji Yeon, Park Seo Ham, Jang Se Hyuk, And Moon Seung You Showcase Sweet Chemistry On Set Of 'Dive Into You'

“Dive into You” has released a new making-of video following its premiere!

The new making-of video features playful moments from the cast. While filming the judo competition scene, Jang Se Hyuk lightly taps Park Seo Ham, who exaggerates and pretends to fall over in pain.

Kim Ji Yeon and Jang Se Hyuk also get nervous while filming on top of the diving board, and when Jang Se Hyuk sticks his leg out, Kim Ji Yeon quickly pulls him back in fear. Later, Kim Ji Yeon mentions, “Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk) was so scared that I wasn’t frightened anymore.”

As the drama features elements of soul swap, Kim Ji Yeon and Jang Se Hyuk also discuss how their characters would act after soul swapping, such as Kim Ji Yeon showing Jang Se Hyuk how she would wipe away her tears.

The making-of video ends with Kim Ji Yeon, Park Seo Ham, Jang Se Hyuk, Moon Seung You, and Kim Joon Hyun sharing their excitement for the drama as well asking viewers to tune in.

Watch the making-of video below!

“Dive into You” airs every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Watch “Dive into You” on Viki with subtitles:

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