BTS’s Agency Gives Update On Legal Action Against Malicious Posters And Illegal Ticket Scalpers

BTS’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC has shared an update on its ongoing legal action against individuals who post malicious and defamatory content about the group, spread false information, and engage in illegal ticket scalping.

On September 28, BIGHIT MUSIC released the following statement:

Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We regularly take legal action against activities that infringe upon BTS’s rights, including defamation, insults, sexual harassment, and malicious disparagement. We would like to provide an update on our key legal actions in the third quarter of 2026.

Recently, there has been an increase in defamatory posts targeting the artists on Threads, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and other anonymous online communities based outside Korea. We continue to make every effort to identify those responsible for posting insulting or defamatory content about the artists and would like to emphasize that the use of such platforms does not exempt individuals from criminal liability. In fact, individuals who posted defamatory or insulting content about the artists on platforms such as Threads, DC Inside, and Naver News have recently faced legal consequences, with fines imposed through summary proceedings in some cases and following court proceedings in others. We will continue our efforts to ensure that those responsible face appropriate penalties, however long the legal process may take.

Beyond the use of defamatory or insulting language against the artists, promoting or spreading unfounded rumors about the artists’ albums, performances, or other content, disseminating fabricated news, and repeatedly and systematically posting false information across multiple online communities constitute infringements of the artists’ rights and damage their reputation. Such conduct is subject to criminal penalties. We actively track those responsible and gather relevant evidence through our real-time evidence collection and monitoring systems. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy and will not extend leniency to suspects apprehended in the course of investigations following criminal complaints.

Meanwhile, a suspect who allegedly made more than KRW 2 billion (approximately $1,470,000) in profits through organized ticket scalping, using illegal automated programs and identities belonging to others to resell concert tickets at dozens of times higher than their face value, was recently detained and referred to prosecutors on charges of obstruction of business and violations of the Public Performance Act. We have been involved in the case since the investigation began and have actively cooperated with law enforcement authorities, including by submitting a petition calling for strict punishment. We will continue to make every effort to eradicate such practices and protect the integrity of the live entertainment market.

This quarter, we continued to file criminal complaints against individuals responsible for malicious posts about BTS across domestic online communities (including TheQoo, Instiz, Naver, Daum [Women’s Generation, Jjukbbang, SoulDresser, etc.], Nate, Dmitory, DC Inside forums dedicated to BTS, male celebrities, and domestic entertainment, as well as Ilbe and FM Korea); music streaming platforms (including Melon, Bugs Music, and Genie Music); and global social media platforms (including Threads, X, Instagram, YouTube, and Telegram).

Reports from fans continue to provide valuable support for these efforts. If you encounter any unlawful activity that infringes upon the artists’ rights, please submit a report at https://protect.hybecorp.com.

We sincerely appreciate your unwavering love and support for BTS.

We remain committed to protecting our artists and will continue to strengthen our response.

Thank you.

BIGHIT MUSIC