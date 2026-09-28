Watch: Kim Ji Won Bluntly Calls Morally Corrupt Doctors “Pathetic” In “Doctor X” Episode 1 Clip

The upcoming SBS drama “Doctor X” has released a preview clip from Episode 1!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

The newly released clip highlights Gye Soo Jung’s blunt and fearless personality. A freelance surgeon dispatched through a medical staff placement agency to fill a gap in the surgical department at Guseo University Hospital, Gye Soo Jung is known for her obsession with surgery, earning her the nickname “the crazy Gye [wordplay of the similarly sounding Korean word for “dog”] of the operating room.”

In the clip, Gye Soo Jung openly speaks her mind in front of surgical professor Bae Heung Gon (Lee Sung Wook) and senior resident Ma Sung Gyu (Kwon Seung Woo). She bluntly tells them, “I don’t like you guys,” immediately turning the atmosphere tense.

Her sharp criticism continues: Gye Soo Jung calls them “people who have studied solely for money and career advancement, ‘stupidly smart’ but without any ethics, convictions, or independent thought.” She also takes aim at them for “bowing down to senior doctors but arrogantly holding their heads high in front of patients, turning a blind eye to the mistakes of those above them while blaming the system for their own problems,” as well as for “worrying more about how to get themselves out of difficult situations despite knowing the pain and risks their patients face.”

Gye Soo Jung delivers the final stinging remark: “People who are ‘just doctors.’ Hey, you guys are seriously pathetic.”

Her blunt words strike a nerve, prompting Bae Heung Gon to lose his temper and order her to leave. As Gye Soo Jung simply picks up her bag and heads out, the clip ends with surgical intern Park Tae Kyung (Kim Woo Seok) realizing that she did not leave because she was told to—she simply left work for the day because the clock had struck 6 p.m.

Watch the clip below!

“Doctor X” will premiere on October 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight for My Way” on Viki below:

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