6 C-Dramas To Cozy Up With This Fall

Fall often signifies many things in the lives of our favorite on-screen characters. For some, it is a period of transition—a moment to think back on lost loves or a past relationship—while for others it may be the time to peak before a major turning point or a time of reckoning and to start afresh.

From lost lovers finding their way back to each other or those finally giving the relationship they long denied a chance to those who are willing to face the issues they had run away from, here are six C-dramas that are perfect to curl up with this fall.

Gui Xiao (Tan Song Yun) has never forgotten her first love, Lu Yan Chen (Jing Bo Ran). But does she even deserve a second chance with him? After all, she was the one who had broken up with him, leaving him devastated. Years have passed, and though it seems the two have moved on with their lives, have they forgotten each other?

When Gui Xiao meets Yan Chen at an outpost, where he commands a special forces team, he is cold and brusque towards her. Wracked by guilt for what she did to him, she also yearns to reach out to the man who had always cherished her most. As several situations compel the two to spend time together, they begin communicating and the sparks fly again, melting years of pain and misunderstandings. But given the dangerous nature of Yan Chen’s job, Gui Xiao needs to handle things more maturely than she had in the past.

“Road Home” is a tender story of long lost lovers finding their way back but one which also explores their internal dynamics and tracks which makes them who they are. Jing Bo Ran as the stoic yet intensely passionate Yan Chen will win you over with his understanding and tender nature, and the chemistry between the lead couple is palpable, adding another layer to their story.

Start watching “Road Home”:

Watch Now

Lin Yi Yang (Leo Wu) was a snooker legend, but he chose to leave the sport and the country after an incident. Now a student pursuing communications and management in Finland, he has cut ties with his past and those associated with it.

But everything changes when he meets Yin Guo (Zhao Jin Mai), a promising billiards player who is in Finland for a championship. It is love at first sight for Yi Yang, and as he pursues her and she falls hopelessly in love with him too, the relationship makes him retrace his steps back home and to the sport he cherished most.

The drama can be best described as a palette for romance and chemistry. Yi Yang’s strong feelings for Yin Guo sometimes border on being obsessively intense, but he remains her biggest source of support, encouraging her to win and prove herself. She, on the other hand, helps soften his rough edges and sees the optimism in the world around him. This is a show which serves romance and chemistry in equal measure, making you smile through every episode.

Start watching “Amidst a Snowstorm of Love”:

Watch Now

Qian Jing Jing (Dilraba Dilmurat) is a popular actor, much in demand when it comes to projects and endorsements. Even though she is regarded as perfect with everything she does, there are times when she struggles too. She is the face of a popular video game and not really a pro at it. When a clip of her struggling with the game goes viral, her team dives in to do damage control. She needs someone to train her, and she inadvertently turns to Yu Tu (Yang Yang), her former classmate who had brutally rejected her confession of love when they were in high school.

Yu Tu is an aerospace engineer, far removed from Jing Jing’s glamorous world. As Yu Tu hesitantly decides to coach Jing Jing, he sees her for who she is—a simple, straightforward, and honest person. Yu Tu falls hard for her, and Jing Jing sees the cool Yu Tu has his own insecurities.

This is a mature love story where the two characters lean on and support each other through their demanding careers. There’s tingling chemistry between the two actors, and Dilraba Dilmurat’s comedic timing makes this one a must watch.

Start watching “You Are My Glory”:

Watch Now

This coming-of-age drama tells the story of a cheerful girl named Lin Qi Le (Zhao Jin Mai), who, adored and popular amongst family and friends, falls for the withdrawn Jiang Qiao Xi (Zhang Ling He).

Jiang Qiao Xi is burdened by a demanding mother, and the friction between his parents does not make his life any better. Qi Le tries to pull him into her circle of friends and also develops a strong protective instinct toward him. She tries to break through his walls and understand him, but just when she has made headway, Qiao Xi disappears, leaving her devastated.

The headstrong Qi Le does not give up and tracks him down. She is determined to heal the troubled Qiao Xi and make him understand that he cannot continue living his life as per the will of others.

A tender and heartfelt drama which captures the ache of first love, the show also highlights how parenting plays a large part in shaping the personalities of individuals.

Start watching “Our Generation”:

Watch Now

Xie Zhi Yao (Li Xian) quit his well-paying investment job to return to his hometown, a tiny village in Yunnan. He is devoted to building the infrastructure as well as empowering the local community by starting up businesses which would not only help the economy but build tourism.

Xu Hong Dou (Liu Yi Fei), devastated after the death of her best friend, arrives at the village to heal and seek calm. She, though hesitant, finds herself getting involved with the community, especially Zhi Yao. He makes her understand that in life one needs purpose and how every human being has a deeper mission. His easygoing and friendly personality also helps Hong Dou ground herself. When it’s time for her to leave the village, she keeps finding herself drawn to the life of the simple village folk and the strength of Zhi Yao.

“Meet Yourself” is a show which takes itself seriously. It highlights how individuals and society are entwined and how one cannot succeed at the expense of the other. The relationship between the lead couple is one of equals, as both empower each other and also find support and love along the way.

Start watching “Meet Yourself”:

Watch Now

“The First Frost”

Wen Yi Fan (Zhang Ruo Nan) is a journalist who has had a tough and turbulent past. The only ray of sunshine in her life was her high school classmate Sang Yan (Bai Jing Ting). He was attentive and protective toward her and the two cared for each other, even though they may have not said so in many words. But Yi Fan cruelly asks him to stay away from her, leaving him heartbroken.

Years have passed, and she runs into Sang Yan again. She is conflicted and also wracked by guilt for what she had done. He on the other hand acts as if he doesn’t care but wants to find his way back to her and understand what had happened. As the two end up sharing an apartment, Sang Yan sees through the pain and trauma Yi Fan has been through, but she once again pushes him away.

“The First Frost” is a layered show as it examines the emotional baggage, teenage trauma and the fear and anxieties of youth. Bai Jing Ting as Sang Yan won hearts for his resilience and patience as he tenderly looks after Yi Fan, allowing her the time and space to heal.

Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Jing Bo Ran and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her at @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.