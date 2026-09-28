SM Entertainment Announces Strict Legal Action Against Malicious Posts And Illegal AI-Generated Images Targeting Lim Yoona And aespa’s Winter

SM Entertainment has shared official statements regarding the legal action they are taking to protect the rights of Lim Yoona and aespa’s Winter.

On September 28, SM Entertainment announced that they had filed criminal complaints against those who create illegal AI-generated images of Lim Yoona and spread false information based on such images. The agency also warned that it will take strong legal action against malicious posts targeting aespa’s Winter.

Read the agency’s statements below:

Regarding Lim Yoona

Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We would like to provide an update regarding violations of the rights of our artist YoonA (Lim Yoona). We have recently identified additional cases of illegal AI-generated images created by manipulating YoonA’s likeness without her consent, as well as false information based on such images, being indiscriminately created and circulated primarily on social media and online communities. Through reports submitted by fans via “KWANGYA 119” and our ongoing monitoring, we are continuously collecting and securing evidence of such illegal posts. Based on this evidence, we have already filed criminal complaints and will respond firmly without leniency or settlement. Not only can creating or posting illegally manipulated content using AI or other technologies without an artist’s consent constitute violations, but sharing, reposting, or spreading such images and posts may also constitute violations of the Information and Communications Network Act, including defamation, infringement of portrait rights, and editing and distribution of fabricated videos under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes. We strongly ask that you immediately stop creating or posting illegal manipulated content or unverified false information, as well as sharing or redistributing such content—including through reposts and quote posts on social media, articles containing such images, and uploads to various online communities. Please exercise particular caution to avoid becoming involved in any legal issues as a result of such activities. We will continue to closely monitor such activities and take active legal action to protect the rights and reputation of our artists. Thank you.

Regarding aespa’s Winter

Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We hereby issue a stern warning that we will take strong legal action against malicious posts that continue to be circulated about our artist aespa’s Winter. Currently, malicious posts and content targeting the artist—including the spread of false information, defamation, insults, malicious slander and personal attacks, and sexual harassment—continue to be posted across various platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, TheQoo, Instiz, DC Inside, Women’s Generation, and Nate Pann. Accordingly, following a thorough review by our legal counsel, we plan to proceed with legal action in stages, including filing criminal complaints. In addition, we will respond without exception to illegal activities carried out on anonymous forums and social media platforms beyond those mentioned above. Regardless of whether the perpetrators are based in Korea or abroad, we will secure the necessary evidence to identify the authors of the posts and trace how the content was created and circulated, and will request investigations by the relevant authorities. We reiterate that those found to be responsible will face strong legal consequences under our zero-tolerance policy, without any leniency or settlement. We urge everyone to exercise particular caution and refrain from engaging in criminal activities. Through reports submitted by fans via “KWANGYA 119” and our own monitoring, we are regularly collecting and securing evidence of all posts and content that infringe upon the rights of our artists. We will continue to strengthen our legal response to malicious posts in order to protect the rights and interests of our artists. Thank you.

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