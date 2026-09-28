Park You Na Is An Idol-Turned-Actress Who Catches Feelings For Top Star Jung Yong Hwa In “Oh My Guard”

The upcoming drama “Oh My Guard” has shared the first stills of Park You Na in character!

“Oh My Guard” is a romance drama that tells the unpredictable love story of Uhm Tae Bong (CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa), an A-list actor with a fatal flaw, and Oh Hae Ra (Hong Seung Hee), a mysterious woman who believes she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead of his drama.

Park You Na stars as Song Na Ri, an actress and member of a girl group. Having risen to the ranks of top stars with her glamorous looks and confident charm, she is determined to be recognized for her acting rather than her appearance. She is a dedicated actress who practices so relentlessly that she wears out her scripts.

After working with Uhm Tae Bong (Jung Yong Hwa)—a romance specialist actor—on several projects, Song Na Ri begins developing feelings for him. She finds herself drawn to Uhm Tae Bong after realizing that he is someone who recognizes her sincerity and dedication as an actress.

The newly released stills showcase Song Na Ri’s contrasting sides. Her bright smile and confident gaze capture the self-assurance of a top star, while another still shows her with furrowed brows and one hand over her heart, hinting at an unexpected change in her emotions. Although Song Na Ri is confident on stage and on set, she lets her guard down only in front of Uhm Tae Bong.

“Oh My Guard” will premiere on October 24 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park You Na in “Love on the Menu” below:

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