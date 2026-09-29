Choo Young Woo Is Left Sitting On The Floor In New Drama “Between Steps” Poster

ENA’s upcoming drama “Between Steps” has unveiled a new poster!

“Between Steps” is a new romance drama by the late director Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama tells the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

The newly released poster shows Park Min Jae sitting on the floor of a laboratory. His unsettled gaze as he looks at something, along with his lonely expression, creates an atmosphere that is markedly different from his usual demeanor, teasing what happened to Park Min Jae in the laboratory.

Park Min Jae is a character who gave up his dream of becoming a swimmer after losing his right leg to illness. After giving up on his dream, he finds a new direction in life through robotics and quietly continues his research as a doctoral student. Although he is not good at expressing his emotions, he accepts his circumstances and searches for what he can do. After meeting Im Yoo Jin, a woman with a strong drive to pursue what she wants, he faces unexpected changes.

Choo Young Woo explained his approach to Park Min Jae, saying, “Because he understands his situation better than anyone and quietly looks for what he can do within those circumstances, I didn’t intend to portray him as someone who is constantly suffering from past wounds or remaining frustrated by them.”

He continued, “When it comes to love, I felt that Min Jae’s wounds played a significant role. He is cautious and anxious because he is afraid of hurting others, and he sometimes thinks of himself as weak.”

The production team said, “This is a story about young people with their own shortcomings that will touch the heart. Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin each offer courage and comfort in their own ways. Their process of growing through one another will also bring empathy and excitement.”

“Between Steps” will premiere on October 5 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)