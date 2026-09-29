Kim Ji Won Is A Fierce Surgeon Who Is Quirky Outside The Operating Room In “Doctor X”

The upcoming SBS drama “Doctor X” has unveiled new stills featuring Kim Ji Won in character!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

Kim Ji Won plays Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who solves problems in her own way, unfazed by the power structure at Guseo University Hospital. She demonstrates overwhelming skill in the operating room, but outside it, she is an eccentric yet down-to-earth character.

Taking on the role of a doctor for the first time, Kim Ji Won devoted considerable effort to preparing for the role, including learning the movements required for actual surgical scenes. She said, “I learned the surgical techniques needed for the operating-room scenes from the medical adviser and took sufficient time to become familiar with them.”

Director Lee Jung Rim praised Kim Ji Won’s performance, saying, “Kim Ji Won convincingly moved between the stark contrast in Gye Soo Jung’s character—her overwhelming presence in the operating room and her eccentric, human side outside it. It was difficult to imagine anyone other than Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung. In the surgical scenes, the doctors who served as on-set medical advisers even applauded.”

Her co-star Lee Jung Eun, who plays Jang Hee Sook, also said, “Whenever I made eye contact and acted with Kim Ji Won on set, I felt the emotional lines naturally come together. I thought, ‘As expected, she’s an actress with tremendous depth.’”

“Doctor X” will premiere on October 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight for My Way” on Viki below:

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