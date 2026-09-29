Shin Min Ah Showcases Elegant Styles As Empress In 'The Remaried Empress'

“The Remarried Empress” has shared a closer look at Shin Min Ah’s character!

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, “The Remarried Empress” follows Navier (Shin Min Ah), the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her with Rashta (Lee Se Young) and divorces her, Navier responds by marrying Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), the prince of the Western Empire.

In the newly released stills, Shin Min Ah captivates with her elegant transformation with extravagant clothing and various hair styles. She captures the different sides of Navier from her steadfast charisma when leading an empire to her complicated emotions of facing a divorce.

Despite the chaos, Navier protects her position and keeps her sense of responsibility while also maintaining her dignity. However, behind her calm expression and steadfast gaze lies unexpected pain.

Regarding Navier, Shin Min Ah shared, “Although she is hurt by Sovieshu’s notice for divorce, she does not lose her grace, and she’s a very warm and ambitious empress.”

Director Jo Soo Won also picked Navier as the character that first captivated his heart, commenting on his desire to charmingly portray a woman setting out to make a new decision. Regarding Shin Min Ah’s performance, he remarked, “She fit well with Navier’s cold gaze amidst her warm emotions.” Writer Yeo Ji Na also shared that the breadth of the character grew once Shin Min Ah took on Navier.

“The Remarried Empress” is set to be released on November 4. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Shin Min Ah in “Oh My Venus” below:

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